THROWBACK: When Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra set the dance floor on fire with his crazy moves – WATCH

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming India’s first track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Chopra is also the only second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics event after Abhinav Bindra.

With the historic feat, Neeraj set social media ablaze with millions of Indian fans congratulating him for making the nation proud. He even gained many fans on social media as before winning the gold medal his Instagram follower count was about 100k, but now it has crossed the 3-million mark.

Interestingly, a few moments after Neeraj bagged gold, an old video, in which the 23-year-old can be seen dancing like crazy, went viral on social media.

Here's the video:

Neeraj on Saturday (August 7) scripted history as he threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Olympics. He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m.

The javelin thrower dedicated his medal at the Tokyo Olympics to track and field legends Milkha Singh and PT Usha. Milkha Singh, who passed away earlier this year, always had this dream of seeing an athlete win a gold medal at the Olympics.

While Chopra added the golden sheen to the Tokyo campaign, the silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. The bronze medals were claimed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler PV Sindhu, the men’s hockey team and wrestler Bajrang Punia.