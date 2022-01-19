Tokyo gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra says World Championships are his focus in 2022

India's Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra has started to shed some kilos that he had gained in the layoff months after the Games.

Chopra celebrated his 24th birthday last month in California, where he is training currently.

These days his day starts at around 6 am in the morning and he finishes the breakfast by 7.30. From 9 am, he does training for close to 2.5 hours after which lunch is taken at the centre itself. Neeraj then goes back to his apartment, which is outside the training centre, and rests. Some household chores follow after the rest, and also speaking to family and other such engagements. Another training starts at 5 pm which goes on for 2.5 hours again. Dinner is taken, again at the centre and then after shopping for some daily essentials, he goes back to apartment to sleep

The year 2022 is packed with many tournaments for Neeraj and the 24-year-old says he is ready to take on new challenges.

Chopra will take part in Diamond Leagues which start in May at Doha in Qatar.

There is World Athletics Championships as well in Oregon US in July. Two very important events await him in form of Commonwealth Games (August) and Asian Games (September).

With so many tournaments lined up one after the other, Neeraj will have to pick and choose.

He said that the World Championships are definitely the most important on his radar.

"The World Championships are very important for me. If the Olympics were my main focus in 2021, then I’d say the World Championships are my focus for this year. For now, I am getting back to my normal fitness levels. Then, my coach and physio have a complete plan ready on how we’ll train going forward and what are the areas that I need to work on. Once I am back to my usual fitness levels, I’ll be back into javelin training," Neeraj told Livemint.

