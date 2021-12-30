Neeraj Chopra gained close to 12 kgs after Olympics gold, says he has lost 5 kgs in last three weeks

India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed on Thursday (December 30) that he had gained close to 12 kgs since the Games.

The 24-year-old Track and Field athlete from Haryana in India said that after coming from Tokyo he set himself free to eat anything and everything, especially the sweets (mithais).

Speaking from California, where he is training for world events scheduled in 2022, to a group of Indian journalists, Neeraj said, "When I came back (From Tokyo) I had decided that I am going to eat all the food that I like as I was on strict diet in the whole Olympics cycle to stay fit. So after succeeding with the gold, I decided to eat my favourite things. That is why I gained closed to 12 kgs."

After months of fulfilling many commitments, attending events and shooting for TV advertisements, three weeks ago, Neeraj along with his team of coaches, flew to California to train where he is currently trying to lose all the weight he had gained.

He said that in three weeks he has been able to shed close to 5 kgs and is weighing the same he does in off season. He plans to get fitter in the coming month before the focus shifts to javelin training.

Year 2022 is important for Neeraj as he has missed out on a lot of action since winning the gold in Tokyo. He is getting himself ready for World Championships, Diamond League, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, which all are scheduled to take place this year.