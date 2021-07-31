हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu, Atanu Das among others in action

Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu, Atanu Das among others in action

Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu, Atanu Das among others in action
Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu in action (Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India complete schedule: Another jam-packed day await for us as India will continue their hunt for medals on Day 8 of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. In action will be ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who will take on old nemesis Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinal match. 

Apart from Sindhu, Indian archer Atanu Das, who stunned champion South Korean Oh Jin-Hyek in the previous round, will also continue his hunt in the pre-quarterfinals event. All eyes will also be on long-jumper Sreeshankar, who will compete in his discipline in the evening.     

Following is India's schedule on the eighth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Archery:

*Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men's Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST

Athletics:

*Seem Punia in Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 6:00am IST.
*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST.
*Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40pm IST.

Badminton:

*PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20pm IST.

Boxing:

*Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men's 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST.
*Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women's 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36pm IST.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs South Africa in Women's Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.

Sailing:

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.

Shooting:

*Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30am IST. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: A day after Mary Kom's shocker, Lovlina Borgohain assures India its first boxing glory

Must Watch

PT5M11S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day