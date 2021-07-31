Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu, Atanu Das among others in action

Tokyo Olympics Day 8 India complete schedule: Another jam-packed day await for us as India will continue their hunt for medals on Day 8 of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. In action will be ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who will take on old nemesis Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinal match.

Apart from Sindhu, Indian archer Atanu Das, who stunned champion South Korean Oh Jin-Hyek in the previous round, will also continue his hunt in the pre-quarterfinals event. All eyes will also be on long-jumper Sreeshankar, who will compete in his discipline in the evening.

Following is India's schedule on the eighth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Archery:

*Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men's Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST

Athletics:

*Seem Punia in Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 6:00am IST.

*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST.

*Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40pm IST.

Badminton:

*PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20pm IST.

Boxing:

*Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men's 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST.

*Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women's 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36pm IST.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs South Africa in Women's Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.

Sailing:

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.

Shooting:

*Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30am IST.