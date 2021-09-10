Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Gable Steveson joins WWE, says 'I’m not the next Kurt Angle'

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Gable Steveson has officialy become a part of the WWE roster and the new recruit didn't waste anytime before letting the WWE Universe know about his goals in the industry.

Hours after his official appointment, the 21-year-old sent out a tweet asking fans not to compare him with former WWE superstar and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

I’m not the next Kurt Angle.. I’m Gable Steveson.. Now, Please Enjoy The Show.. Thank you! — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021

Steveson had clinched the yellow metal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics after pinning Georgia's Geno Petriashvili in the finals of men's freestyle wrestling in the 125 kg category.

As per the new contract with WWE, Stevson will be part of the company and simultaneously compete at the collegiate level.

Steveson hailed the move as "childhood dream accomplished". Seth Rollins also took to Twitter to congratulate the Olympian and wrote: "Best wrestler in the world coming to the best wrestling company in the world."

Best wrestler in the world coming to the best wrestling company in the world!!! Love to see it! Gable Steveson is WWE! https://t.co/CDDttbwX8J — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 9, 2021

Steveson had made an appearnace in previous month's pay-per-view event The Summerslam along with fellow gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Angle, who is ranked among the biggest stars of his era, was the first Olympic gold medalist signed by the WWE and his success at the industry earned the star an induction into Hall of Fame class.