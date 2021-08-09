Apart from Kurt Angle, THESE WWE stars have their own Olympic stories

Kurt Angle surely is one of the most popular figure and much of his fanfare across the globe should be credited to WWE. However, the former WWE star is also an Olympic gold medalist, a feat that he achieved after overcoming a broken neck. Before starting his career at WWE, Angle clinched an Olympic gold in men's freestyle wresrling at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

Many of us are aware of Angle's history prior to him becoming a popular face in WWE, as both the industry and the wrestler himself never left out on opportunities to boast about his achievements. The superstar during his entrance was often seen walking upto the the ring donning the yellow metal on his neck, and sometimes he even used it as a weapon.

On this day July 31st 1996. Kurt Angle won Olympic gold! Oh it’s true. #usa #wingsup pic.twitter.com/i2qfQ2mpTQ — Clarion Wrestling (@WrestlingCUP) July 31, 2021

Apart from Angle, there are many other Olympians, who after taking part in arguably the biggest sporting event, have joined WWE to gain more stardom. Today we take a look at the modern superstars, who have tasted the experience of both Olympics and WWE.

Mark Henry

Mark Henry, another big name from WWE and now a AEW commentator, before signing a contract with the entertainment industry made appearances in two Olympics, 1992 Games held in Barcelona and 1996 held in Atlanta. "The World's Strongest Man" a title that has always been associated with the former WWE star was given to him at the age of 24.

Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of "The World's Strongest Man" pic.twitter.com/9OEUfUFvM3 — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) October 27, 2019

Before signing a lucrative deal with WWE, Henry tried his hands in super heavyweight weightlifting but couldn't finish at the podium at the Olympics.

Ronda Rousey

Olympics, UFC, WWE, Movies, name it and you may find Ronda Rousey has done everything. The former UFC star, who also was the women's champion in WWE for a significant period, is not just an Olympic participant but also a medalist.

Before gaining popularity in UFC, Rousey had gone on to clinch a bronze medal in Judo at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Her feat had then see her become the first American to win a medal in judo at the Olympics.

Chad Gable

Chad Gable, who earned a fair amount of success during his days with NXT but failed to prove his mettle against the main roster, has represented USA in 2012 London Olympics. Gable, whose real name is Chas Betts took part in Greco-Roman wrestling event in London, where he won his first bout but lost in the following contest, which saw him out of the tournament.