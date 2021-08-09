हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

Apart from Kurt Angle, THESE WWE stars have their own Olympic stories

Apart from Kurt Angle, there are many other Olympians, who after taking part in arguably the biggest sporting event, have joined WWE to gain more stardom.

Apart from Kurt Angle, THESE WWE stars have their own Olympic stories
Apart from Kurt Angle, THESE WWE stars have their own Olympic stories

Kurt Angle surely is one of the most popular figure and much of his fanfare across the globe should be credited to WWE. However, the former WWE star is also an Olympic gold medalist, a feat that he achieved after overcoming a broken neck. Before starting his career at WWE, Angle clinched an Olympic gold in men's freestyle wresrling at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Many of us are aware of Angle's history prior to him becoming a popular face in WWE, as both the industry and the wrestler himself never left out on opportunities to boast about his achievements. The superstar during his entrance was often seen walking upto the the ring donning the yellow metal on his neck, and sometimes he even used it as a weapon.  

Apart from Angle, there are many other Olympians, who after taking part in arguably the biggest sporting event, have joined WWE to gain more stardom. Today we take a look at the modern superstars, who have tasted the experience of both Olympics and WWE. 

Mark Henry

Mark Henry, another big name from WWE and now a AEW commentator, before signing a contract with the entertainment industry made appearances in two Olympics, 1992 Games held in Barcelona and 1996 held in Atlanta. "The World's Strongest Man" a title that has always been associated with the former WWE star was given to him at the age of 24. 

Before signing a lucrative deal with WWE, Henry tried his hands in super heavyweight weightlifting but couldn't finish at the podium at the Olympics.

Ronda Rousey  

Olympics, UFC, WWE, Movies, name it and you may find Ronda Rousey has done everything. The former UFC star, who also was the women's champion in WWE for a significant period, is not just an Olympic participant but also a medalist.   

Before gaining popularity in UFC, Rousey had gone on to clinch a bronze medal in Judo at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Her feat had then see her become the first American to win a medal in judo at the Olympics. 

Chad Gable 

Chad Gable, who earned a fair amount of success during his days with NXT but failed to prove his mettle against the main roster, has represented USA in 2012 London Olympics. Gable, whose real name is Chas Betts took part in Greco-Roman wrestling event in London, where he won his first bout but lost in the following contest, which saw him out of the tournament.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WWEOlympics
Next
Story

Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu's celebrates 'special' birthday party with family - Watch video

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Kiren Rijiju tweeted Zee News' video, writes - 'I wish you had lived at least till Tokyo Olympics'