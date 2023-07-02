Who Is Puja Tomar, India's Star MMA Fighter Who Won MFN 12 Title

In an exhilarating showdown at MFN 12, Puja Tomar emerged victorious in the first-ever all-women's main event, solidifying her status as one of India's top MMA fighters. The highly anticipated bout took place at the Noida Indoor Stadium on July 2nd, 2023, and witnessed Puja Tomar successfully defending her Strawweight title against her formidable Russian opponent, Anastasia Feofanova. This historic event not only showcased the growing prominence of women in combat sports but also attracted a star-studded audience that included Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, as well as Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan.

The four-round clash between Puja Tomar and Anastasia Feofanova showcased the skill, determination, and resilience of both fighters. In the opening round, Puja wasted no time asserting her dominance by delivering a powerful left-hand hook, swiftly followed by a takedown. Despite Anastasia's height advantage, Puja exhibited impressive defensive techniques to keep her opponent at bay. Puja's relentless assault targeted Anastasia's left knee with powerful kicks, gradually wearing down the Russian fighter. Combining precision and power, Puja landed heavy blows to Anastasia's face, accumulating crucial points.



As the bout progressed, Puja Tomar demonstrated her exceptional defensive prowess, frustrating Anastasia's attempts to mount a comeback. However, it was in the fourth round that Puja's relentless assault proved too much for her opponent to handle. Anastasia suffered a broken forearm while defending against Puja's heavy blows, prompting the corner to call for a stoppage, resulting in Puja's victory via TKO.



Following her triumphant defense of the Strawweight title, Puja Tomar expressed her gratitude to her family for their unwavering support. She dedicated her win to her late father, stating, "Before I say anything, I want to thank my late father. I am sure he will be proud to see me. My family's constant support has been the reason for me reaching this point in my MMA career."



In addition to the electrifying main event, MFN 12 featured an array of thrilling fights. In the co-main event, Mochamed Machaev from Austria faced off against Khabibullo Azizov from Tajikistan in a gritty featherweight bout, which unfortunately ended in a no contest due to an accidental groin kick. The main card witnessed impressive victories by Chungren Koren, Shyamanand, Rahul Thapa, Pawan Maan, and Digamber Singh Rawat.



Reflecting on the night filled with intense competition and entertainment, MFN co-founder Ayesha Shroff expressed her excitement and congratulated all the winners. She stated, "The fighters gave their everything to put on a show for the audience. Each and every one of them has worked hard to be here." Co-founder Krishna Shroff was overwhelmed by the response from the passionate audience, expressing gratitude to everyone who attended the event. Their support serves as a motivation for both the organizers and the fighters to continue growing in the world of MMA.



Puja Tomar's impressive victory over Anastasia Feofanova at MFN 12 solidified her position as a force to be reckoned with in the Strawweight division. Her exceptional skills, relentless determination, and unwavering family support have propelled her to new heights in her MMA career. As Puja continues to make waves in the sport, fans eagerly await her future endeavors and the next thrilling chapter in her fighting journey.



