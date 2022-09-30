30-year-old model found dead in Mumbai hotel with a suicide note!

New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old model was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Thursday.

The police sent the body for postmortem and further investigation is underway. Also, Versova police station has registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

According to the police, the model checked in the hotel around 8 pm on Wednesday and has also ordered dinner. On Thursday, she did not open the door after repeated calling by the housekeeping staff. Following this, the manager of the hotel informed the police.

Correction | A 30-year-old model died by suicide, her body was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Andheri area of ​​Mumbai, Versova police registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. Police also recovered a suicide note* on the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

On reaching the hotel, when the police opened the room with the master key, the model's body was found hanging from the fan. The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

"I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace," read the note.