NewsLifestylePeople
MODEL DEAD IN MUMBAI HOTEL

30-year-old model found dead in Mumbai hotel with a suicide note!

Versova police station has registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The body of a 30-year-old model was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Thursday.
  • The police sent the body for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Trending Photos

30-year-old model found dead in Mumbai hotel with a suicide note!

New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old model was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Thursday. 

The police sent the body for postmortem and further investigation is underway. Also, Versova police station has registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

According to the police, the model checked in the hotel around 8 pm on Wednesday and has also ordered dinner. On Thursday, she did not open the door after repeated calling by the housekeeping staff. Following this, the manager of the hotel informed the police.

On reaching the hotel, when the police opened the room with the master key, the model's body was found hanging from the fan. The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

"I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace," read the note.

Live Tv

Model dead in Mumbai HotelModel found hanging in Mumbai hotel30 year old model dead30 year old dead model suicide note

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022