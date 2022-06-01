हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares her bikini-clad cosy pool pics with BF Nupur Shikhare, hits back at trolls!

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan took to Insta and dropped a photo dump from her birthday bash. She shared cosy pool pictures with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira Khan shares her bikini-clad cosy pool pics with BF Nupur Shikhare, hits back at trolls!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is an avid social media user. She often shares updates about her life, upcoming events, and current mood - almost everything under the sky, on her Instagram account. Fans love to scroll down her pictures and video, which explains her massive followers on IG already. 

Ira Khan took to Insta and dropped a photo dump from her birthday bash. She shared cosy pool pictures with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and even wrote a fab caption hitting back at trolls: If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

In another post, Ira Khan wrote: It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

IRA KHAN ON MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up about facing mental health issues on social media. Ira had shared her clinical depression diagnosis in 2020. She also posted a lengthy note detailing her struggles with mental health.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

The pretty girl is dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer. Ira Khan made her relationship official with her boyfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day in 2021.

 

