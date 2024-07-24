New Delhi: Is Abhishek Bachchan doing the damage control? After liking the divorce post recently Abhishek Bachchan created a huge stir online as it was claimed that the actor hinting at his divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan didn't choose to react to his ongoing divorce rumours with Ash but made a subtle gesture that proves all is well between the couple. Abhishek Bachchan was recently spotted in the town where he was seen sporting a car with number plate 5 and it is claimed that this is his wifey Aishwarya's favourite number.

Checkout the latest pictures of Abhishek Bachchan driving a car with his wife Aishwarya's favourite number plate

Abhishek was seen hanging out with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda. His new car number plate grabbed his attention and has become the talk of the town. While fans are happy that Abhishek has indirectly hinted that all is well between the couple.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stay separately in a different house?

There have been constant rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya staying separately. It is reported that several entertainment portals that Abhishek is living with his parents while Aishwarya is staying separately with daughter Aaradhya. However, these are baseless rumours and their relationship has been intact for 17 years now.