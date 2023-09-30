You Will Fall: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Warns Paps As She Gets Clicked At Airport, Watch Video

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night with her daughter Aaradhya. Several paps were stationed outside the airport to catch glimpses of the mother-daughter duo. Aishwarya and Aaradhya looked stylish and comfy in their travel outfits. They both smiled for the cameras as they made their way to the airport. In one of the viral clips, Aishwarya is seen expressing concern for the shutterbugs who walked backward to take her pictures. "Take care! Aap log girne wale ho(You are going to fall down)," she said.



Reportedly, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have headed to Paris. Last week, both mother and daughter made their appearance at businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani-hosted Ganesh Chaturthi get-together at their residence in Antilia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration.

Besides Aishwarya, actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Aishwarya has yet to disclose the details of her upcoming projects.