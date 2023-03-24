topStoriesenglish2587303
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI

Aishwarya Rai's Old Video Saying 'Alia Bhatt Has Opportunities In Her Lap' Surfaces Online, Netizens Reacts To Nepotism Debate

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Viral Video: The video has gotten the actress high praises for speaking the truth about Bollywood.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai's Old Video Saying 'Alia Bhatt Has Opportunities In Her Lap' Surfaces Online, Netizens Reacts To Nepotism Debate

New Delhi: Hailed as the most beautiful actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old video clipping has resurfaced online and guess what? Once again netizens are talking about the 'nepotism' debate. Well, the video dates back to 2018 when Aishwarya was promoting her movie Fanney Khan, featuring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She can be seen talking about how Alia Bhatt has ample opportunities in her lap. 

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen praising Alia Bhatt's work and talent. But she also mentioned the kind of support the latter got from filmmaker Karan Johar. In the video, Aishwarya can be heard saying, "I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead."

Now, netizens have expressed their views on Aishwarya's statement, bringing back the age-old nepotism debate. 

One person wrote: When #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a sly dig at #AliaBhatt's nepotistic privilege:  "Opportunities Are There On Her Lap Regularly"

Another one commented on the video and wrote: She s only telling the truth and She's someone who struggled even after she won Miss World. It took time for Aish to establish herself as an actor whereas it different for Alia. She isn't throwing any shade or taking a dig.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in blockbuster period drama by Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan 1. Alia Bhatt on the other hand has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. 

Live Tv

Aishwarya Raiaishwarya rai videoAlia BhattnepotismKaran JoharAishwarya Rai Bachchan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'