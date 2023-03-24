Aishwarya Rai's Old Video Saying 'Alia Bhatt Has Opportunities In Her Lap' Surfaces Online, Netizens Reacts To Nepotism Debate

New Delhi: Hailed as the most beautiful actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old video clipping has resurfaced online and guess what? Once again netizens are talking about the 'nepotism' debate. Well, the video dates back to 2018 when Aishwarya was promoting her movie Fanney Khan, featuring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She can be seen talking about how Alia Bhatt has ample opportunities in her lap.

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen praising Alia Bhatt's work and talent. But she also mentioned the kind of support the latter got from filmmaker Karan Johar. In the video, Aishwarya can be heard saying, "I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead."

Now, netizens have expressed their views on Aishwarya's statement, bringing back the age-old nepotism debate.

One person wrote: When #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a sly dig at #AliaBhatt's nepotistic privilege: "Opportunities Are There On Her Lap Regularly"

When #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a sly dig at #AliaBhatt's nepotistic privilege: "Opportunities Are There On Her Lap Regularly" pic.twitter.com/frC4LgluJl — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 19, 2023

Another one commented on the video and wrote: She s only telling the truth and She's someone who struggled even after she won Miss World. It took time for Aish to establish herself as an actor whereas it different for Alia. She isn't throwing any shade or taking a dig.

She s only telling the truth and She's someone who struggled even after she won Miss World. It took time for Aish to establish herself as an actor whereas it different for Alia. She isn't throwing any shade or taking a dig. — VISHNU (@VishnuTweets2U) March 21, 2023

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in blockbuster period drama by Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan 1. Alia Bhatt on the other hand has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.