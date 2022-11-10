topStoriesenglish
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam's 'fresh' chemistry in latest TVC appeals to fans, netizens call it 'awesome' - Watch

Akshay Kumar-Yami Gautam Dhar news: Fans are already shipping the star duo and are gushing over them in their latest TVC ad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Yami Gautam Dhar and Akshay Kumar unite for a commercial that shows them dancing their hearts out in the extreme cold and their chemistry cannot be missed. The TVC is fun and appealing and we can not have enough of those two in it. The two of them have posed as a couple who fight goons in one of the quirkiest manners ever. 

Fans are already shipping the star duo and are gushing over them. Talking about their romantic tandem, a few fans commented “My all two favorite actors on one screen” and the other one said “Akshay Kumar with Yami fresh pairing in the ad”. This kind of pairing was certainly missing out on screens and watching the two of them in an advertisement was fulfilling.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2022 has been a standout year for Yami Gautam Dhar as she has given films like ‘A Thursday’, and 'Dasvi’ along with the premiere of her recent film ‘Lost’ which opened at Chicago South Asian Film Festival and won a standing ovation from the audience. 

Meanwhile, on her plate ahead, she has more power packed performances lined up with projects like 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' which is also all set to hit the digital screens this year itself, as Yami's 4th release of 2022, she will also be seen in 'OMG2' and 'Dhoom Dham' among other unannounced projects.

Akshay Kumarakshay kumar TVCakshay kumar Yami GautamYami Gautamakshay kumar newsYami Gautam Dhar

