Akshay Kumar blames himself for 'Raksha Bandhan' failure at Box Office

New Delhi: The one actor in Bollywood that one can bank on to provide his fans with non-stop entertainment is none other than Akshay Kumar. The actor, whose last movie, 'Raksha Bandhan', released on the 11th of August and is still running in cinema halls across the country, is back with a new one.

The actor on Saturday unveiled the trailer of his new movie, "Cuttputlli," which also came as a surprise to many of his fans. His last release didn't perform well at the box office and was not accepted or appreciated by the audience or the critics.

The other movie which released on the same date, that is the Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', met the same fate, and when asked about the failure of these big budget Hindi films at the box office, 'Khiladi Kumar' was very clear about it and said that it was their fault and their fault alone and no one else's.

The actor further added and said, "I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants, and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me."

The actor will be seen playing a cop chasing a serial killer in the movie "Cuttputli", which also stars Rakul Preet,Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh in significant roles. The film, which is produced by Vashu and Jacky Bhagnani,Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment and has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari, will be released on streamer Disney Plus Hotstar on the 2nd of September.