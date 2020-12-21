हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
atrangi re

Akshay Kumar or Dhanush: Choose which stunning visual you like better from Atrangi Re shoot

Upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’  is expected to release in February 2021

Akshay Kumar or Dhanush: Choose which stunning visual you like better from Atrangi Re shoot
Credits: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar on Monday (December 21) took to social media to share amazing visuals of the Taj Mahal as they shoot for their next upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ in Agra.

While Dhanush shared a simple dreamy picture of himself adoring the Taj Mahal on Instagram, Akshay Kumar chose to upload a video to Twitter and Instagram as well.

Akshay Kumar is seen fully dressed in his costume with a rose in his hand as he dances with the grand Taj Mahal in the background. This video is shot in slow-motion and is just as mesmerising as the picture Dhanush chose to upload.

The actor Dhanush said in his post “No caption needed” emphasizing the beauty in front of him. Akshay Kumar chose to caption his post by saying “Wah Taj!” and used the #AtrangiRe hashtag, tagging Dhanush as well.

Take a look at their posts below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

 

 

The film ‘Atrangi Re’ is an upcoming romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai. In this film we will get to see the stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan acting together. The shoot for ‘Arangi Re’ is currently underway and the film is expected to release in February 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
atrangi reAtrangi re AgraAkshay KumarDhanushAtrangi Re Taj Mahal
Next
Story

Ruhi Singh flaunts her bikini body as she poses by a pool - Take a look
  • 1,00,55,560Confirmed
  • 1,45,810Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M55S

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of lying for politics