Akshay Kumar or Dhanush: Choose which stunning visual you like better from Atrangi Re shoot

New Delhi: Actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar on Monday (December 21) took to social media to share amazing visuals of the Taj Mahal as they shoot for their next upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ in Agra.

While Dhanush shared a simple dreamy picture of himself adoring the Taj Mahal on Instagram, Akshay Kumar chose to upload a video to Twitter and Instagram as well.

Akshay Kumar is seen fully dressed in his costume with a rose in his hand as he dances with the grand Taj Mahal in the background. This video is shot in slow-motion and is just as mesmerising as the picture Dhanush chose to upload.

The actor Dhanush said in his post “No caption needed” emphasizing the beauty in front of him. Akshay Kumar chose to caption his post by saying “Wah Taj!” and used the #AtrangiRe hashtag, tagging Dhanush as well.

Take a look at their posts below:

The film ‘Atrangi Re’ is an upcoming romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai. In this film we will get to see the stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan acting together. The shoot for ‘Arangi Re’ is currently underway and the film is expected to release in February 2021.