Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Drop Colorful, Fun Reel On Song 'What Jhumka' - Watch

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh drop an amusing video on 'What Jhumka' on Instagram. The duo is seen goofing to the tunes of the song, wearing colorful sweatshirts.

Adding more fun to the reel is none other than Karan Johar who also made an appearance towards the end. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after seven long years. Keeping the fans hooked, the makers have so far dropped a trailer, song 'Tum Kya Mile' and another song 'What Jhumka'. The songs have stirred the internet, prompting fans to create their own version of videos.

Reacting on the same, Sara Ali Khan commented, "Hahahaha absolutely love love love everything about this."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit the big screens on 28th July, 2023.

