Allu Arjun Celebrates Daughter Allu Arha’s Birthday With Heartfelt ‘DAAddy’s Princess’ Post!

New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the grand trailer launch success of his much anticipated film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' The film which marks his return as the fierce Pushpa Raj. The makers recently held a massive trailer launch event at the Gandhi Stadium in Patna which was witnessed by over 2 lakh fans.

The trailer broke several records and the film continues to garner excitement among audiences. Amid the film’s promotion, Allu Arjun recently celebrated his dear daughter Allu Arha’s 8th birthday.

Allu Arjun shared the picture with a heartfelt caption Allu Arjun shared an adorable pictures with his daughter on his social media handle. a heartfelt caption, “Allu Arha ante daddy’s daughter anukuntiva … dAAddy’s Princess”

Pushpa: The Rule will see Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna step back into her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil reprise his role of cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat- Pushpa’s nemesis. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise continues where the first one left off, with Pushpa Raj already dominating the red sandalwood smuggling business. The storyline will explore his rise as he battles against oppressive forces.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series. The film will be released in theatres on December 5, 2024.