Ambani Bahu Shloka Mehta Poses With Orry aka Orhan Awatramani In Summer Dress Priced Rs 1,65,000!

New Delhi: We all know how Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is famous on the celeb circuit. He is almost every star kid's BFF at parties and exotic vacays. From Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan to Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others - Orry is friends with all and several pictures of him hanging out with the who's who of Bollywood and fashion world have often flooded the internet.

The latest picture to go viral is that of Ambani Bahu - Shloka Mehta who posed with her sister Diya and Orry wearing similar printed outfits. So while Orry wore a Dolce And Gabbana majolika print shirt priced at Rs 75,000 and shorts priced at Rs 50,000, Shloka is seen in a pretty summer dress costing a whopping Rs 1,65,000.

And Shloka's sister Diya Mehta Jatia, who is into design and fashion is donning a 2 piece Dolce&Gabbana costing at Rs 2,00,000 approx. Take a look here:

WHO IS ORRY?

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's personal information is not out there in the open as yet other than the fact that he is a social activist from Mumbai, who loves flaunting his high-end brand affection. He is more often than not seen in Balenciaga, Prada and other international labels.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Orhan works as a Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office. He pursued a bachelor's in Fine arts and communication design from New York's Parsons School of Design. He not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others.

In June this year, Orhan Awatramani gave netizens a pleasant surprise after he posted a picture with none other than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his meeting in London. The two met at the Nobu, Old Park Lane restaurant. This surely got him trending on social media all day.