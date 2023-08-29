trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655031
NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Admires Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh For His Participation In Rajya Sabha

KBC 15: Big B is currently seen as the host of the popular quiz show.

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Admires Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh For His Participation In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has admired the determination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who despite challenging circumstances, had come on a wheelchair in Rajya Sabha to participate in a discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, earlier this month. 

On August 7, the said bill was passed in the Upper House, days after passing in the Lok Sabha, despite a strong fight by the Opposition parties. 

In the 11th episode which is titled as 'Rishtey Special' of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Harsha Verma, a devoted teacher hailing from Bhopal, to the hot seat.

For Rs 20,000, Big B asked Harsha: "As of July, 2023, Dr Manmohan Singh is a member of which of these houses?"

The options were- A: Punjab Legislative Assembly, B: Delhi Legislative Assembly, C: Lok Sabha and D: Rajya Sabha. 

Harsha gave the correct answer which was 'Rajya Sabha'. An image of Dr Singh was shown on the screen, wherein he can be seen sitting on a wheelchair. 

Referring to the photograph, the 'Baghban' fame actor in an apparent reference to the former Prime Minister's visit to the Upper House, said: "In his sixth Rajya Sabha tenure, Dr Manmohan Singh is representing Rajasthan. There was a voting in Rajya Sabha, for which Dr Singh had come. He is above 90 years old, but still he came on the wheelchair to vote. Ye ek bahut hi prabhavshaali drishya tha ham sabke liye." 

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.


 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train