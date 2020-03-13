Amitabh Bachchan's poetic video on Coronavirus scare is a must-watch!

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing deadly Coronavirus outbreak globally, people are advised to follow precautionary measures so as to stay safe. Besides the WHO, respective governments and health ministries have also released an official statement on dos and don'ts for everyone to follow.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan too decided to share this thoughts on COVID-19. In his own poetic style, he penned a few lines and shared a video link of the same on Twitter. He wrote: T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe...

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Big B recited the poem, giving reference to his famous 1996 music video 'Eer Bir Phatte'.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Recently, Salman Khan's US and Canada tour titled 'Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan' was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 12 this year. However, due to the Coronavirus scare which is on a rise globally, the step has been taken to postpone the event.