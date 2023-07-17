Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Trolled For Massive Age Gap

New Delhi: After being recently spotted in Spain, Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making headlines ever since. Although the actors haven't officially confirmed their relationship, but netizens are quite sure that their romantic pictures are proof enough to term them as 'lovebirds'.

While some are excited for another B-town couple, others trolled the duo for their huge age gap. As a matter of fact, Aditya Roy Kapur is 37 years old and Ananya Panday stands at 24.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, "Whenever these men date girls who are much much younger, I just know it's because their red flags would be detected easily by women their age." Another comment read, "Lmao , but older women also do date younger men , though other than physical appearance , I don't get the appeal to date someone so younger than you , one two years older and younger chalta , more than that its just creepy and asking for unnecessary trouble in the relationship."In an interview with Etimes in 2013, Aaditya said, "My take on love is I don't know as yet. I thought I was in love in 7th standard. I felt love in phases but didn't last long. The meaning of love has changed. I don't know what exactly it feels like as I have never experienced true love." On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'The Night Manager 2' has received widespread appreciation.

