close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday: I attract love triangles

Budding actress Ananya Panday plays a pivotal role in her upcoming second release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh". The film is a love triangle, just like her debut film "Student Of The Year 2" was. If her first film co-starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", Ananya co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya Panday: I attract love triangles

Mumbai: Budding actress Ananya Panday plays a pivotal role in her upcoming second release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh". The film is a love triangle, just like her debut film "Student Of The Year 2" was. If her first film co-starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", Ananya co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

"I think I attract love triangles! Every film is am doing is a love-triangle," said Ananya, at the trailer launch of "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

The film directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 comedy of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. The story deals with adultery involving a man, his wife and his young lover.

During the trailer launch of the film Ananya said: "I watched the (original) film after signing the film because I like watching Hindi films. I also liked the songs in the film. I think in our film, we are looking more glamorous. Our film is a modern version and that is why the audience will be able to relate to our character much more. But I also liked the original film."

Ananya's co-actors Kartik, Bhumi and Aparshakti Khurrana were present at the trailer launch, as were director Mudassar Aziz and producers Juno Chopra and Bhushan Kumar.

The late BR Chopra, maker of the 1978 original, was the grandfather of the new film's co-producer, Juno Chopra.

The new version releases on December 6.

Tags:
Ananya PandayTiger ShroffTara Sutaria
Next
Story

Rakul Preet Singh feels love has lost meaning

Must Watch

PT17M5S

Where are the characters of 'WhatsApp Spying Scandal'? | World Exclusive