Ananya Panday: I attract love triangles

Mumbai: Budding actress Ananya Panday plays a pivotal role in her upcoming second release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh". The film is a love triangle, just like her debut film "Student Of The Year 2" was. If her first film co-starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", Ananya co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

"I think I attract love triangles! Every film is am doing is a love-triangle," said Ananya, at the trailer launch of "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

The film directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 comedy of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. The story deals with adultery involving a man, his wife and his young lover.

During the trailer launch of the film Ananya said: "I watched the (original) film after signing the film because I like watching Hindi films. I also liked the songs in the film. I think in our film, we are looking more glamorous. Our film is a modern version and that is why the audience will be able to relate to our character much more. But I also liked the original film."

Ananya's co-actors Kartik, Bhumi and Aparshakti Khurrana were present at the trailer launch, as were director Mudassar Aziz and producers Juno Chopra and Bhushan Kumar.

The late BR Chopra, maker of the 1978 original, was the grandfather of the new film's co-producer, Juno Chopra.

The new version releases on December 6.