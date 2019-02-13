हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks breathtaking in her gym wear - In Pics

'Student Of The Year 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra. 

Ananya Panday looks breathtaking in her gym wear - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The stunning newcomer Ananya Panday is gearing up to make her first impression a lasting one in showbiz. She will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and another newbie Tara Sutaria. The Dharma Productions' venture is high on the buzz word, especially because of the leading ladies and their maiden stint on-screen. 

Actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya is often spotted hanging out with her friends in Bandra, Mumbai. But this time she was spotted outside a gym wearing the most comfortable looking white tee and black tights. The pretty face was sans any makeup and looked like a ray of sunshine. Check out her pics:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Student Of The Year 2' is directed by Punit Malhotra. The Dharma Productions' venture is slated to hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

But even before her maiden venture opens in theatres, the newcomer has bagged yet another big project. She will be seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The movie has gone on floors. The original movie had classic actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

 

