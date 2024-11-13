Ananya Panday Stuns In A Bikini On Her Vacay; Suhana Khan Is Amazed To See Her Bikini Bod

Mumbai: Ananya Panday set social media abuzz with her stunning bikini photos and videos from her vacation. She flaunted her toned figure in a series of beach photos and videos which quickly grabbed the attention of fans and friends. Among them, Call Me Bae's BFF Suhana Khan expressed her amazement in the comments, admiring Ananya’s beach-ready look. She commented on her post," Wow. Bikini Bod".

Ananya and Suhana, known for their close friendship, often supported each other online, and this time was no different as Suhana joined the wave of appreciation for Ananya's vacation style. Fans of both young stars loved the exchange, with many dropping compliments on Ananya's pictures.

Ananya Panday treated her fans to a glimpse of her sweet getaway through a series of scenic photos on social media. She took to her Instagram and shared the caption that read," A sweet sweet getaway".

The Call Me Bae looked radiant and relaxed as she enjoyed some downtime, sharing snaps of picturesque locations, beach views, and her stylish vacation outfits. Ananya is one of the most loved and stylish divas in Bollywood and lately, she has won hearts with her outstanding performance in her debut series Call Me Bae.