close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee acted in 'Naseeb' as a child

Bazmee is currently busy filming "Pagalpanti", which features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda.

Anees Bazmee acted in &#039;Naseeb&#039; as a child
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Director Anees Bazmee has revealed in a throwback picture that he worked as a child actor in the 1981 film "Naseeb".

Bazmee, who has directed films like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng", "Ready" and "Mubarakan", took to Twitter on Thursday, where he shared a black and white photograph from the sets of "Naseeb" alongside actor Amjad Khan.

"I've been lucky enough to work with the best in the industry over the years as both a writer and a director. Lekin kya aapko pata hai ki main child actor bhi tha? (Did you know I was a child actor too?) Here's a wonderful moment captured with Amjad Khan sahaab from the film 'Naseeb'. Can you spot me," he captioned the image.

Bazmee is currently busy filming "Pagalpanti", which features an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda.

 

Tags:
Anees BazmeeNaseebBollywood
Next
Story

Firefighters visit Jude Law's home after false alarm

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Odd-Even scheme to be implemented from Nov 4 to 15 in Delhi