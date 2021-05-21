हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's shocking photoshoot with 'bees for 18 mins' breaks internet - Watch viral video

Actress Angelina Jolie took this bold step to pose with bees to promote her initiative for World Bee Day on Thursday (May 20).

Angelina Jolie&#039;s shocking photoshoot with &#039;bees for 18 mins&#039; breaks internet - Watch viral video
Pic courtesy: Instagram/National Geographic

New Delhi: Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was recently seen in one of her most bizarre and challenging photoshoots to promote her initiative for World Bee Day on Thursday (May 20). 

The photoshoot was in collaboration with National Geographic and saw the stunning actress standing still whilst covered in bees for 18 minutes! The strange feat was performed with utmost planning and meticulousness to keep the bees calm and prevent them from swarming and stinging the actress, as per a statement by the photographer and beekeeper Dan Winters. 

In the video, the 'Salt' actress is seen standing still and only moving her face as hundreds of bees rested on her body and face. 

Check out her shocking photoshoot

 

In the caption, the photographer explains how he managed to execute the shoot. He explained that he hired his friend Konrad Bouffard, a master beekeeper, to help. He revealed that they used Italian bees for the shoot which kept calm throughout the shoot. As per the caption, every crew member on set was wearing a protective suit, except Angelina and the environment had to be quiet and fairly dark to keep the bees calm. 

He wrote, " I hired my friend Konrad Bouffard, a master beekeeper, to help. He contacted the entomologist who formulated a special pheromone (known as queen mandibular pheromone, or QMP) for Avedon and worked with him to capture the image of beekeeper Ronald Fisher, which appeared in his book "The American West." The entomologist offered to let us use the actual pheromone from the Avedon shoot. We used Italian bees, kept calm throughout our shoot by Konrad. Everyone on set, except Angelina, had to be in a protective suit. It had to be quiet and fairly dark to keep the bees calm."

He also spoke about applying a certain kind of pheromone on Jolie's body so that the bees would collect it in the desired spot. 

"I applied the pheromone in the places on her body where I wanted bees to congregate. The bees are attracted to the pheromone, but it also encourages them not to swarm. We also placed a large number of bees on a board that rested in front of her waist," he wrote.

Actress Angelina Jolie took this bold step to pose with bees as she has been involved with UNESCO to build 2,500 beehives and restock 125 million bees by 2025. Her passion for bees and preserving them led her to create a portrait covered in bees.

