Anushka Sharma is all hearts for the story behind Mirabai Chanu’s Olympic earrings

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma is proud of Mirabai Chanu as she bags the first medal for India at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Mirabai got a silver medal in women’s weightlifting in the 49kg category.

Anushka took to her Instagram to congratulate Mirabai. “You beauty,” wrote the actress along with muscles and clap emojis.

The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actress also shared the beautiful story behind Mirabai’s Olympic logo design earrings, which have gone viral on social media.

The earrings of the weightlifter were a gift from her mother who got them made for Mirabai after selling off her jewellery five years ago. She gifted them to her daughter for "good luck". However, it didn't happen in the Rio 2016 Games but the heavy weightlifter emerged victorious at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I saw the earrings on TV, I gave them to her in 2016 before the (Rio) Olympics. I have made it for her from the gold pieces and savings I have so that it brings luck and success” Mirabai’s mother Leima told PTI. She also credited her daughter’s hard work for her win.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Sonali Bendre and others also congratulated Mirabai.

“Many congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for winning the first silver in weightlifting in two decades!! What a start to #Tokyo2020,” wrote Alia on her Instagram stories.

The 2020 summer Olympics is happening this year in Tokyo, Japan from 23 July to 8 August.