Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma reveals she didn't celebrate her birthday, says 'it didn't feel right'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to post a video message thanking her fans for birthday wishes and revealed she has an important message for them.

Anushka Sharma reveals she didn&#039;t celebrate her birthday, says &#039;it didn&#039;t feel right&#039;
Instagram: Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma uploaded a video message on Sunday to thank fans for their birthday wishes for her. Anushka, who had celebrated her birthday the day before, said she, along with her husband Virat Kohli, plans to start a movement to help people amidst the Covid crisis.

 

"Hello everyone, I hope you all are safe. I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour or crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself," she said on Instagram.

The actress did not post any pictures or videos of her birthday.

Anushka will next be seen in the film "Kaneda" and also a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

