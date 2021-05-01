हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! A quick look at her most impressive films

Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma turns 33 today (May 1). On her birthday, we look at the most impressive films from her career.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! A quick look at her most impressive films
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma turns 33 today (May 1). The talented actress has been in Bollywood for more than a decade now and taken up unique roles that showcased her acting prowess.

From making a smashing debut in Yash Raj Films' 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan as a simple Punjabi girl Taani to donning a producer's hat—Anushka has surely come a long way.

To celebrate her birthday and her commendable work, let's take a look at her most memorable films: 

1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008): Anushka kickstarted her career with Aditya Chopra's romantic drama and Shah Rukh Khan starrer in which she played the role of a young bride, Tani Sahni. The film was a huge commercial success for which Anushka earned Filmfare Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Female Debut.

2. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010): This romantic comedy co-starring Ranveer Singh was a big hit for Anushka's career. In the film, she played the role of an ambitious, middle-class Punjabi woman who starts a wedding planning business. Sharma claims this was a tough role for her as she had to learn the Punjabi dialect but she pulled it off brilliantly! For this film, she received a second nomination for Best Actress in the Filmfare Awards.

3. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): This film was Anushka's fifth collaboration with Yash Raj Films. She played the role of Akira Rai, a Discovery Channel reporter for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film was a smashing success at the box office and became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2012.

4.  PK (2014): Anushka shocked everyone with her new stylish bob-cut hairdo in Rajkumar Hirani's religious satire 'PK', in which she played a reporter. The film was widely praised and turned out to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

5. NH10 (2015): This crime-thriller was produced by Anushka's production house Clean Slate Filmz. The film revolved around a married couple who are threatened by a group of criminals after an altercation.

6. Sultan (2016): The actress played a wrestler in the Ali Abbas Zafar film, and the film ranked among Indian cinema's biggest grossers.

Here's wishing Anushka Sharma a very Happy Birthday!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma birthdayAnushka Sharma filmsAnushka Sharma moviesAnushka Sharma best filmsAnushka Sharma age
Next
Story

Sonu Sood remains unstoppable in helping COVID patients, says 'it takes me 11 hrs to find bed in Delhi and 9.5 hrs in UP'

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day