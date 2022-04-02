हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surprise fans with new stunning PICS, cricketer calls wife 'TOO HOT'

Actress Anushka Sharma has treated her fans to some stunning photos with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.   

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surprise fans with new stunning PICS, cricketer calls wife &#039;TOO HOT&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Power couple - actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are head over heels in love with each other and this is not hidden from anyone. They often take to social media and drop stunning photos with each other, leaving their fans beaming in joy. On Saturday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and dropped a string of pictures with her husband, in which the two look stunning. Anushka went for an elegant look, wearing a nude-shade fitted gown with gold and silver embellishment. Virat looked dapper in a classic tuxedo with a tie.

"We clean up well," Anushka captioned the post. Virat took to the comments section and wrote, "Uffff too hot."

Their friends from the industry, Zoya Akhtar and Kiara Advani reacted to their photos and dropped heart emoticons. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi agreed with her caption and wrote, "VERY well indeed. Mahsha'Allah."

Lovingly called Virushka by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Recently, Anushka stepped down from Clean Slate Productions to focus on her first love 'acting.' 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. 

Virat is currently taking part in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaViral Anushka picsVirat Kohli photosVirat Kohli wifeVirat Koli daughtervamika
Next
Story

Kajol wishes husband Ajay Devgn in her own style, check out her latest hilarious post

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim