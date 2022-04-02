Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surprise fans with new stunning PICS, cricketer calls wife 'TOO HOT'

MUMBAI: Power couple - actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are head over heels in love with each other and this is not hidden from anyone. They often take to social media and drop stunning photos with each other, leaving their fans beaming in joy. On Saturday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and dropped a string of pictures with her husband, in which the two look stunning. Anushka went for an elegant look, wearing a nude-shade fitted gown with gold and silver embellishment. Virat looked dapper in a classic tuxedo with a tie.

"We clean up well," Anushka captioned the post. Virat took to the comments section and wrote, "Uffff too hot."

Their friends from the industry, Zoya Akhtar and Kiara Advani reacted to their photos and dropped heart emoticons. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi agreed with her caption and wrote, "VERY well indeed. Mahsha'Allah."

Lovingly called Virushka by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Recently, Anushka stepped down from Clean Slate Productions to focus on her first love 'acting.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.

Virat is currently taking part in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

