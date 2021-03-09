Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Madh-Island bungalow is majestic and dreamy, see photos

NEW DELHI: Archana Puran Singh is a name that needs no introduction. The actress is known for her comic roles in Bollywood as a judge on several comedy serials on television. Apart from her acting skill, Archana and her husband Parmeet Sethi also seems to have a good eye for design and architecture as seen from their lavish home. Archana often shares glimpse of their luxurious home in Madh Island, Mumbai on social media and it is absolutely majestic!

We take a tour of her beautifully designed bungalow with exclusive pictures and videos from Archana’s social media:

Behind the bungalow, there’s a huge garden brimming with trees, vibrant flowers and other greenery. During the lockdown, Archana had uploaded a video of her son and her husband playing with frisbees along with their adorable dog.

This video of the breathtaking view from her balcony is quite calming and ever so pleasing to the eye. Archana shares that sitting at the balcony is even better when it's breezy.

A glimpse of her bedroom, it can be seen that Archana loves subtle colours such as white and baby pink when choosing room decor. We also see her other canine friend comfortably resting under the bed.

The interior of the house is as stunning as the wonderful garden outside. In this clip, we see Archana’s living lavish room with mirrors placed behind the couch. Again, the white sofas and beige coloured curtains give an elegant look to the room.

In one of the videos, we also get a glimpse of her bungalow's kitchen.

It's a huge kitchen space allowing for air circulation, it also has a small TV mounted on the wall for entertainment while cooking. The cabinets are white with round-patterned wall tiles.