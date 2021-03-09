हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Madh-Island bungalow is majestic and dreamy, see photos

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are proud owners of a beautiful bungalow at Mumbi's Madh Island. The couple spent the entirety of the lockdown period in their luxurious abode and often shared pictures and videos of the property with their fans. We take a virtual tour of the actor couple's residence here. 

Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Madh-Island bungalow is majestic and dreamy, see photos
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Archana Puran Singh is a name that needs no introduction. The actress is known for her comic roles in Bollywood as a judge on several comedy serials on television. Apart from her acting skill, Archana and her husband Parmeet Sethi also seems to have a good eye for design and architecture as seen from their lavish home. Archana often shares glimpse of their luxurious home in Madh Island, Mumbai on social media and it is absolutely majestic!

We take a tour of her beautifully designed bungalow with exclusive pictures and videos from Archana’s social media: 

Behind the bungalow, there’s a huge garden brimming with trees, vibrant flowers and other greenery. During the lockdown, Archana had uploaded a video of her son and her husband playing with frisbees along with their adorable dog.

This video of the breathtaking view from her balcony is quite calming and ever so pleasing to the eye. Archana shares that sitting at the balcony is even better when it's breezy.

A glimpse of her bedroom, it can be seen that Archana loves subtle colours such as white and baby pink when choosing room decor. We also see her other canine friend comfortably resting under the bed.

The interior of the house is as stunning as the wonderful garden outside. In this clip, we see Archana’s living lavish room with mirrors placed behind the couch. Again, the white sofas and beige coloured curtains give an elegant look to the room.

In one of the videos, we also get a glimpse of her bungalow's kitchen.

It's a huge kitchen space allowing for air circulation, it also has a small TV mounted on the wall for entertainment while cooking. The cabinets are white with round-patterned wall tiles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Archana Puran SinghParmeet SethiParmeet Sethi houseArchana Puran Singh house
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukherjee: B-Town's hit actor-director duos are back this year

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Viral Video : Elephant coming in front of a train