Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat trailer gets a thumbs up from Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat trailer was unveiled on Tuesday. While the trailer received mixed reaction from the audience, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a big shout to the filmmaker.

Lauding the trailer on social media, Shah Rukh wrote. "My friend @AshGowariker who made one of the best films of my career Swades is out with another offering. #Panipat - a grand & big cinematic experience. Here’s wishing him & his team and the effort put into this my love. Really good my man!!! Show me fast!!," wrote Shah Rukh Khan."

My friend @AshGowariker who made one of the best films of my career Swades is out with another offering. #Panipat - a grand & big cinematic experience. Here’s wishing him & his team and the effort put into this my love. Really good my man!!! Show me fast!!https://t.co/uZWaG9dInd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2019

Set in 1761, Panipat is based on the famous battle of Panipat between the Marathas and the invaders of Afghanistan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen as warrior Sadashiv Rau Bhau while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the fierce Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.