close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur doesn't find Sidharth Malhotra a good actor

Arjun said his character has inspired others to open up about their sexual orientation.

Arjun Mathur doesn&#039;t find Sidharth Malhotra a good actor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: "Made in Heaven" star Arjun Mathur says Sidharth Malhotra is not a good actor.

Arjun expressed his views when he appeared on "By Invite Only" with "Sacred Games" star Kubbra Sait, read a statement.

On a lighter vein, Arjun was asked to name the most overrated actor of the industry and he said: "I don't think Sidharth Malhotra is a good actor". 

Kubbra called "Sanju" and "The Accidental Prime Minister" overrated films. To this, Arjun, who was seen as Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the film, added: "I got hate for 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and I hate myself for doing that."

Arjun was lauded for his portrayal of a homosexual character in Amazon Prime web series "Made In Heaven". The show, by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, touches upon issues like infidelity and struggles gay people face in India. The second season is already under works. 

Arjun said his character has inspired others to open up about their sexual orientation.

"Around 10 people wrote to me that they have been able to come out (of the closet and speak) to their families because of my role," he said.

Opening up about his style of approaching nudity, Arjun quipped: "I use this thing called substitution. I plaster my girlfriend's face on whoever you have to act with."

The episode will air on Zoom on Saturday. 

 

Tags:
Arjun MathurSidharth Malhotramade in heavenBy Invite OnlyKubbra Sait
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif wants to get into production

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Watch: Top 10 news of Lok Sabha elections 2019