Armaan Malik faces MAJOR backlash for his pic with two pregnant wives!

The content creator's comments section is flooded with comments from netizens, who are expressing their anger and calling it "cheap".

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik is being brutally trolled after he shared pictures of his two wives, both expecting babies from him. In the picture, the two women -- Kritika Malik and Payal Malik -- can be seen flaunting their baby bumps.

The content creator's comments section is flooded with comments from netizens, who are expressing their anger and calling it "cheap".

One user commented, "Yeh koun se ladkiyan hain jo husband share kar leti hain (Who are these women who share a husband?)" Another one exclaimed: "Yar ye dono ek sath pregnant!"

Malik, who enjoys a following of 1.5 million on social media, tied the knot with Priya in 2011 and also has a son with her named Chirayu. He then married Kritika in 2018. Kritika is reportedly the best friend of Payal.

The four members of the family have been residing together ever since. Payal and Kritika are frequently seen in photos together.

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections