New Delhi: In 2021, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with a few others in drug case on a cruise ship. Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.

However, after spending nights in jail, Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison on October 30. Recently, the NCB gave the 24-year-old a clean chit in the case.

The NCB deputy director (operations) Sanjay Singh, who led the Special Investigations Team (SIT) formed to investigate this case was in touch with Aryan as well as Shah Rukh during the investigations. He in his latest interview with India Today magazine shared details of his conversations with Aryan Khan and superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanjay Singh recalled how Aryan Khan once confronted him by asking, "Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?"

Sanjay said that in one of their conversations, Shah Rukh said, "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day."

All the accused, except two, are currently out on bail. In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."