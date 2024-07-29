Aryan Khan Buys Two-Floor Apartment In South Delhi Worth Rs 37 Crore, Once SRK & Gauri Lived There

Mumbai: Aryan Khan is right now making headlines as there are reports of the superstar son buying luxurious two-floor apartments in South Delhi where once his celebrity parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan lived. As per the documents accessed by E Times, Aryan has booked the two-floor apartments worth rupees 37 crore in his father Shah Rukh Khan's hometown Delhi. It is said that SRK owns the basement and ground-floor apartments in the same building. The news of Aryan Khan buying the two-floor apartments is spreading like wildfire on the internet and the netizens are loving how Aryan Khan is grown up like a family boy who understands and respects his parent's roots.

The reports in E Times claim, that Aryan has bought the property in Delhi- Panchsheel Park and has reportedly made the registration in May by paying Rs 2.64 for registration. Earlier there have been reports of Suhana Khaj buying a property worth Rs 12 crore in Alibaug.

Aryan Khan is currently working on his debut web series Stardom starring Bobby Deol in the lead. The web series is based on the life of a superstar from Delhi and no prize for guesses as it's all about his dad Shah Rukh Khan. The web series features several celebrities making their guest appearances right including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and more.