Avneet Kaur Drops Pics With A Wedding Ring? Fans Wonder What's Cooking

The actress has put up a lovely Instagram post and her caption has now sparked conversations on her upcoming project and fans are curious what is in store for her. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Avneet Kaur shined at the Cannes Film Festival this year and her red carpet looks were heavenly. She is the youngest mainstream actress to make an appearance at the prestigious Film Festival, marking a rather milestone in her career with the poster launch of 'Love In Vietnam' The actress is making a head turn with her choice of work and of course her fashion sense. 

The actress has put up a lovely Instagram post and her caption has now sparked conversations on her upcoming project and fans are curious what is in store for her. Avneet posted a picture with vibrant flowers and also in a pink gown that literally is making her glow and yes we love that freshly done nails and penned a heartfelt note which reads, "Good things take time Can’t wait to tell the world about this union and what’s to come” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

The pictures are a reflection of Avneet's sense of gratitude and in her caption also she highlights how good things take time and it is Avneet's world and we are living in it.
 
 We can't wait to hear from the actor what is coming her way what this union is all about and what has to come. Like every time the audiences are hopeful that Avneet will surprise us with a massive announcement but any information on her upcoming slate of films is awaited from the actress. 

