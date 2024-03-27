Advertisement
Banita Sandhu Begins Shooting For Her Next G2 In Gujarat, Deets Inside

The eagerly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit "Goodachari" promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience, and Banita Sandhu is thrilled to be a part of it.

Mar 27, 2024
Banita Sandhu Begins Shooting For Her Next G2 In Gujarat, Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Banita Sandhu, known for her stellar performances in films like "October," "Sardar Udham," and " Adithya Varma," is gearing up for an exhilarating new adventure as she begins shooting for "G2" in Bhuj, Gujarat. The eagerly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit "Goodachari" promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience, and Banita Sandhu is thrilled to be a part of it. "G2" marks Banita's first pan-India project, set to be released in multiple languages, showcasing her versatility to audiences nationwide. 

Expressing her excitement about the project, Banita has earlier stated, "This is my first Pan-India film and I’m so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I’ve ever done before, and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me."Banita Sandhu's foray into the international arena has been met with resounding acclaim, setting her apart as a talent to watch on the global stage

Joining Banita in this exciting endeavor is her co-star Adivi Sesh, who warmly welcomed her to the "G2" world, expressing anticipation for an amazing collaboration. The camaraderie between the two actors promises to bring an extra dimension to the sequel, enhancing the overall viewing experience for the audience.

As shooting commences in Bhuj, Gujarat, anticipation for "G2" continues to soar, with fans eagerly awaiting updates and glimpses from behind the scenes. With Banita Sandhu on board, the sequel promises to push boundaries and deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. 

