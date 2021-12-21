Being sexy is next level hard work: Samantha's sassy reply to haters on her sizzling item song

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shut her haters with a sassy reply on her chartbuster item song 'oo Antava' from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Sam took to Instagram and dropped a still from the track along with a note.

Samantha wrote: I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew

#ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love

Ganesh Acharya choreographed the song. Samantha and Allu Arjun's signature steps are already a big hit. Devi Sri Prasad's high-octane composition for the special song has been well received by fans.

'Pushpa' is a two-part story, helmed by ace director Sukumar. It features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film was released on December 17, 2021.

Recently, a case was filed against Samantha's special dance number 'Oo Antava' by a men's association. Reportedly, the lawsuit has been filed against the song for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and visuals.