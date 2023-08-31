'Bete Ko Haath Lagane Se Pehle' Fiery Dialogue From Shah Rukh Khan In Jawan Trailer Goes Viral, Netizens Link It With Aryan Khan

Mumbai: From Shah Rukh Khan’s fierce look to dialogues, ‘Jawan’’s trailer has made fans more anxious to watch the film. However, one dialogue in the trailer has grabbed eyeballs and netizens are linking it to the Aryan Khan and Sameer Wankhede controversy. There is a dialogue in the trailer when SRK says, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father).”

Now, social media users are drawing comparisons with what happened in Shah Rukh’s life when his son Aryan Khan was detained in an alleged drug case in 2021. Later, Sameer Wankhede, the investigating officer in the case, was accused of asking Shah Rukh for a bribe, and Aryan was given the all-clear. One of the social media users wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar' SRK has given a clear message to Sameer Wankhede & his handlers in Delhi through #JawanTrailer”

Another mentioned, “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar” This was so intentional. The Message is Loud and Clear. Vengeance is Personal!@iamsrk#JawanTrailer”



The other commented, BETE KO HAATH LAGANE SE PHLE, BAAP SE BAAT KAR, Yes your ears are working fine, This dialogue is inspired From real event. Masssssssiest Moment SRK SE PANGA NHI LENE KA #JawanTrailer”

SRK unveiled the trailer on Thursday showing his different avatars in the movie. Indeed, it was a visual treat for his fans to watch him with a distinct look. From the trailer, it appears as if SRK is playing a double role in the film.

Sharing the trailer's link, SRK took to Instagram and wrote, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Apart from superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Atlee's directorial 'Jawan' will be released on September 7.