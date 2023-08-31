Jawan Trailer Release: 'Bald' Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Limelight, High-Octane Action Wins Hearts - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited and hyped Jawan trailer is here and from the very first glimpse of the action-packed clipping - the word is WOW. In fact, ever since the prevue of 'Jawan' was out, audiences have been on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this very moment. But the trailer has indeed captured the spotlight right, fulfilling the demands of countless fans and driving the online world into an ecstatic frenzy.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and shared it online. He captioned it: Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Raising the excitement to an entirely new level, the Jawan trailer is bursting with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills, the trailer grants the audiences another peek into the expansive world of "Jawan," intensifying the countdown to its release, which is now just a week away.

In an exciting twist, today also marks Nayanthara's debut on social media. A double treat for her fans as she drops the "Jawan" trailer on her Instagram, sending her followers into a delightful frenzy!

Visually stunning and captivating, the trailer promises a cinematic spectacle, setting the stage for "Jawan" to rewrite the record books upon its big-screen debut. The anticipation to experience "Jawan" in theatres on September 7th has reached an all-time high. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey!

Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.