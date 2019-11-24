Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav reveals Sidharth Shukla 'tortured' him for 'two weeks'

New DelhiL: The recently evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Khesari Lal Yadav has made shocking revelations about fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla. He alleged that Sid was a 'torturing machine' for him the house.

Speaking to Times of India, Khesari revealed, "For two weeks he tortured me a lot. It affected me. He created a lot of problems. He used to make faces and became a torturing machine. In the third week, he tried to understand me and we were bonding. He realised his mistake and was hurt the most when I got evicted.”

Khesari also said that the show's format didn't suit for him.“The show’s format didn’t suit me. The humans turned devil in the house. They felt only abusing each others would give them prominence in the show. I can’t live a life like that. I can’t get into unnecessary fights and abuse others, he added.

Khesari got evicted on Friday after nearly spending two weeks in the Bigg Boss house.