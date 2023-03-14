topStoriesenglish2583377
SOUNDARYA SHARMA

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Soundarya Sharma Twists And Twirls In Electrifying Blue Bralette Top and Mini Skirt With Trail - Watch

Soundarya Sharma's New Video: The Bigg Boss star was seen at the red carpet event of Lakme Fashion Week.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: At the just concluded Lakme Fashion Week, many celebrities walked the ramp in bold outfits and grabbed attention. Several others posed for shutterbugs at the red carpet and turned glam in their best outings. Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma was seen posing happily with her twists and twirls in an electrifying blue bralette top with trail mini skirt. 

Soundarya Sharma's video from the fashion event was shared online by Instant Bollywood. She indeed looked hot in her dazzling flowy evening dress. Take a look here: 

Sometime back, rumours about Soundarya dating filmmaker and ex Bigg Boss star Sajid Khan made it to headlines. Reacting to reports as false, the actress told IANS, "I'm deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It's upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It's time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing."

"These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward," she added.

The actress made her acting debut with 'Ranchi Diaries' and she also made a cameo in 'Thank God'. Soundarya was also seen in the web series 'Country Mafia' starring Ravi Kishan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj, and Satish Kaushik.

 

