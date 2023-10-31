trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682367
ISHA MALVIYA

Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Isha Malviya's Viral Dance Videos Will Leave You Grooving

Isha Malviya's dance videos that will make you sway and spin on your feet.

Edited By: Mahi Mishra|Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Isha Malviya's Viral Dance Videos Will Leave You Grooving Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Isha Malviya is a popular Indian actress and social media influencer who is currently participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. She is known for her bubbly personality, her cute looks, and her amazing dance skills.Isha's Instagram account is full of her dance videos, and they are sure to get you grooving. She dances to a variety of songs, from Bollywood to international pop, and she always looks like she's having a blast.

Here Are A Few Of Isha's Best Dance Videos On Instagram:

Kathak dance on 'Ghar More Pardesiya'

Isha shows off her Kathak dance skills in this video, where she performs to the popular Bollywood song 'Ghar More Pardesiya'. Her graceful movements and expressive expressions are sure to mesmerize you.

 

Thumka dance on 'Show me the thumka'

Isha's thumka dance on the song 'Show me the thumka' is full of energy and passion. She moves with such ease and grace, and her facial expressions are simply infectious.

 

Transition dance on 'Gone Girl'

Isha's transition dance on the song 'Gone Girl' is a must-watch for fans of both dance and editing. She effortlessly transitions between different dance moves and poses, and the video is beautifully shot and edited.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isha Malviya (@isha__malviya)

 

 

Dance obsession

In this video, Isha performs on the trending song 'Obssessed'. Her energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and she's sure to get you up and dancing.

 

Cutipie Isha 

Isha performing on beat grooving song 'Cutipie' from 'Ae dil hai mushkil'. Her steps and energy is going to leave you dancing and swaying.

