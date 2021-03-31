हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajaz Khan

Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan undergoes medical test in drugs case by NCB, actor says 'only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home'

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Bigg Boss fame actor Ajaz Khan in connection with a drugs case, he has been arrested. The NCB officials took him for the medical examination. 

Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Bigg Boss fame actor Ajaz Khan in connection with a drugs case, he has been arrested. The NCB officials took him for the medical examination. 

On his way to the hospital for a medical check-up, ANI quoted Ajaz Khan as saying, "Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants."

A senior NCB official told PTI, "Ajaz Khan was initially detained by the NCB Mumbai zonal unit on Tuesday after he landed at the city airport. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Batata."

Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai and his statement was recorded late Tuesday night. After examining his role in the crime, he was placed under arrest, the official said.

A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede also conducted searches in suburban Andheri and Lokhandwala on Tuesday in connection with the case, the official revealed. While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Ajaz Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers.

On the work front, Ajaz Khan was seen in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 8 as a wild card entry. He earned name and fame after the show. Ajaz has also worked in films such as Allah Ke Banday, Lakeer Ka Fakeer, Ya Rab, Love Day - Pyaar Ka Din, and Rakhta Charitra to name a few. 

 

