Bollywood News: Kriti Sanon gets inked, teases a sneak-peek of her tattoo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a huge fan base on social media. The leggy lass recently took to Instagram and teased a sneak-peek of her new tattoo. The actress has got inked and even hinted at 'something new'.

Her caption reads, "The start of something new.. #Inked"

The tall and talented Kriti can be seen donning a grey off-shoulder top and her hair beautifully set.

On the work front, after starring in films like 'Housefull 4', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Mimi'.

Mimi' is a film by Laxman Utekar and happens to be a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The actress is busy shooting for the film these days. In fact, she shared a picture from the sets of 'Mimi'.

In 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother and this is the first time that she will be seen playing a mom on-screen. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak play pivotal parts in 'Mimi'. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it.

The film is slated to hit the screens in July 2020.