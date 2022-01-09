Boney Kapoor remembers Janhvi Kapoor's childhood, says 'Janu has always been observant'

New Delhi: Ever since producer Boney Kapoor joined Instagram, he has been sharing precious moments with his family members along with a caption telling the unheard story behind the photo.

Now, Boney Kapoor has shared an unseen childhood picture of his daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram and it's super cute. In the picture, little Janhvi, donning a shimmery kurta, appears to be looking at something intently. Kapoor captioned the picture saying that Janhvi has always been observant since she was a child.

He wrote, "Janu has Always been very observant."

Take a look at his post:

Before this, he had shared a photo of him and Sridevi enjoying ice cream during their vacation to France. He captioned the photo: 'We both had a sweet tooth , she had control of how much to have & me no control'.

Boney had also shared a childhood picture of his daughter Anshula from his first wife Mona Shourie. He expressed that Anshula had always been confident even when she was a child.

Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor’s kids from his first marriage with Mona Shourie.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Boney’s kids from his second marriage to actress Sridevi. Arjun started bonding with Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi’s sudden death in 2018.

On the work front, his next project Valimai's release has been postponed due to the pandemic.