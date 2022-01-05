Arjun Kapoor doesn’t want to create ‘fake perception of one happy family’ on bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor never minces his words when sharing his feelings and emotions. The ‘Sundeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor in an interview has said that he hates creating a ‘fake perception of one happy family on his bond with half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The actor said that there is mutual respect between them but they do not live under one roof.

“The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes,” Arjun told Masala.com.

Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor’s kids from his first marriage with Mona Shourie. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Boney’s kids from his second marriage to actress Sridevi. Arjun started bonding with Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi’s sudden death in 2018.

Talking about his bond with them, Arjun said, “About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Disney plus Hotstar ‘Bhoot Police’ along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes. He will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.