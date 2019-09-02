close

Bruna Abdullah

Bruna Abdullah welcomes daughter, names her Isabella

Bruna also shared that the mother-daughter duo is doing well. 

Bruna Abdullah welcomes daughter, names her Isabella

Mumbai: Model-actress Bruna Abdullah has welcomed her first child, a daughter. She has named her newborn, Isabella.

Bruna on Sunday shared a photograph of her bundle of joy with the world on Instagram. In the image, her daughter is seen cutely sleeping in her cradle.

The picture reads: "Hello my name is Isabella. August 31."

She wrote alongside the image: "I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the August 31 in Mumbai!" 

Bruna also shared that the mother-daughter duo is doing well. 

"We are doing great! I can't stop drooling over her," she added.

Bruna had reportedly tied the knot with her longtime beau Allan Frase in May, this year.

 

Bruna AbdullahIsabellabruna abdullah baby girlallan frase
