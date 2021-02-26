Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma’s Maldives vacay will make you green with envy!

New Delhi: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma are having the time of their life in Maldives. The power couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra took to Instagram stories to share their vacation pictures. One of the pictures capture the newlyweds' date night. Yuzvendra posted Dhanashree’s picture and wrote, “Date night”. In another photo, the duo can be seen standing at the beach looking at the sea.

Take a look at their mushy pics:

Meanwhile, Dhanashree has collaborated with singer-actor Jassie Gill for a new song. They made the announcement through their own version of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend. In the video, Dhanashree says, “Ye main hun, Ye Jassie hai” and then Jassie continues, “Aur yaha pe humari shooting ho rahi hai.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, “Big Big News. Yeh main hu aur mere saath hai @jassie.gill and we are coming up with our new song. Brace yourself for the song that’s going to stay with you for the longest time @jassie.gill words aren’t enough to describe how lucky I am to be doing this with you. I have always loved your songs in the past but this song is now my ultimate favourite one. Thank you for making me a part of this. I’m super excited @arvindrkhaira sir you’re super amazing and thank you for all your support. You’re just not the best director but also an amazing human being. Thank you @rajitdev and team you’ll were amazing. Guys watch out for their bomb choreography. And of course thank you @prateekpawar24 @deepal30 my A team. #dhanashreeverma #jassiegill #comingsoon.”

Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber with 3. 1 million followers on Instagram. Recently, her dance video with Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer took the internet by storm. The video garnered a lot of admiration from celebrities and fans alike.